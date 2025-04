In yet another incident of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu leader identified as Bhabesh Chandra was kidnapped and brutally assaulted to death in Dinajpur's Biral upazila. The man was a prominent leader of the Hindu community in the area who also acted as the Vice-President of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, local media reported. The officials at Biral Police Station said that police are working to identify and arrest the suspects involved, and preparations are underway to file a case.