High-tech South Korean weapons, Digital Passports, and more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
In this episode of Tech It Out, We explain how AI-powered drones spot wildfires, and we also tell you everything about Digital Passports. Further, find out how South Korea is emerging as a major defence industry player. Do watch the full show.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos