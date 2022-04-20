High profile Hollywood defamation case: Johnny Depp testifies for three hours

Published: Apr 20, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the infamous defamation in Hollywood, Johnny Depp & Amber Heard have headed back to court. The trial on allegations of spousal abuse is in the court. Now, Johnny Depp testifies for three hours.
