Here’s what actor Gerard Butler has to say about Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter will soon be seen sharing screen space in the Lionsgate film 'Plane'. The action thriller will hit theatres on 13th January. WION Entertainment Editor Abira Dhar spoke to the actors who spilt some beans on each other and also opened up about the kind of flyers they are. Gerard who has flown planes before plays a commercial pilot in the film and according to him that was a completely different ball game so he spent a lot of time in the cockpit trying to understand the functions. Cotler on the other hand spoke about Indian films and his love for foreign films. Butler, who has been reading a lot of 'RRR' and has seen few trailers, speaks highly about the film.