Published: May 31, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 23:06 IST
Hegseth Calls Asian Allies To Step Up, Flags Imminent China Threat
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers a stern warning about the growing threat from China, emphasising the potential for an imminent invasion of Taiwan. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth urges Asian allies to boost defense spending and stresses the devastating consequences of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.