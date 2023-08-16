videos
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 16, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
No respite for the northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as heavy rains continue, the death toll in the two states climbs to 78.
