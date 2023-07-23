Heavy rains unleash floods in Canada's Atlantic province, 4 people missing
The rains which are heaviest in 40 years, have triggered floods in nova scotia. The storm, which started on Friday, dumped more than 25 centimetres of rain in some parts of the Atlantic Canadian province in just 24 hours. It usually receives such amount of rainfall in three months. The resulting floods washed away roads, weakened bridges and swamped buildings. Authorities said that four people including 2 children are missing.