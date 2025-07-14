LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Heavy rain unleashes havoc across India, red alert for Delhi-NCR
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST
Heavy rain unleashes havoc across India, red alert for Delhi-NCR
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST

Heavy rain unleashes havoc across India, red alert for Delhi-NCR

Parts of India are witnessing spells of heavy downpours, with severe water logging reported at many places.

Trending Topics

trending videos