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Heavy rain hits Nagoya, mayor insists no disruption to Asian games

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 20:20 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 20:20 IST
Heavy rain and floods in Nagoya, Japan caused some athletes to be briefly evacuated from their accommodation. The Asian games begin on September 19.

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