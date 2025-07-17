LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Heatwave Melts French Alps Glacier | Alps Hit by Early Melt Crisis | WION Climate Tracker
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST
Heatwave Melts French Alps Glacier | Alps Hit by Early Melt Crisis | WION Climate Tracker
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST

Heatwave Melts French Alps Glacier | Alps Hit by Early Melt Crisis | WION Climate Tracker

June's heat wave has caused French Alps snow and glaciers to melt faster, causing water shortages at mountain shelters just before the summer tourist hiking season gets into full swing.

Trending Topics

trending videos