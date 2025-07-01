LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 14:00 IST
Heatwave In Europe: New Highs Expected On Wednesday Before Rain
Heatwaves sweeping across Europe have pushed temperatures above 40°C in some countries. Authorities are urging caution as dry conditions, strong winds, and heatwaves threaten wildfires.

