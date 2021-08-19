Heatwave fuels wildfires in French Riviera, thousands evacuated

Aug 19, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The situation in France is going from bad to worse. Despite President Emmanuel Macron's assurances, the wildfires in the French Riviera are yet to be contained. Evacuations continue as these wildfires spread to newer areas.
Read in App