12-time Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi believes that the cancellation of Wimbledon will hit Roger Federer and Serena Williams the most as they approach the final years of their careers. In an exclusive conversation with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, Bhupathisaid that he believes that the current lockdown due to the coronavirus will have larger ramifications when it comes to the battle for the greatest tennis player of all time between Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.