Head of Johnny Kitagawa’s J-pop agency resigns over sexual abuse scandal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
After admitting for the first time that the firm's late founder sexually assaulted aspiring young stars, the head of Japan's largest boyband talent agency resigned. The most influential music entrepreneur in the nation, Johnny Kitagawa, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 87, was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting children over a period of years but avoided justice because his accusers were afraid he would ruin their careers if they came forward.

