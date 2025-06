Hawaiian Volcano: Kīlauea volcano erupts again, lava reaches over 330 feet

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano has erupted for the 25th time since December 2024, with lava fountains reaching heights exceeding 330 feet. The eruption, which began on June 11, 2025, produced multiple lava streams across the crater floor. This event is part of an ongoing eruption cycle that has been active for several months.