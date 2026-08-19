/Hate speech case: Arrest warrant against West Bengal TMC leader

A court in West Bengal's Nadia district has ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her alleged non-compliance with an earlier order directing her appearance in an alleged hate speech case. The Krishnagar court has also directed that the execution report of the arrest warrant be submitted before it on August 28. Moitra is facing allegations of insulting women and making hate speech. The court had earlier issued pre-cognisance summons to her in connection with the case.