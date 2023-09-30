Has Canada justified Russia's cause in the Ukraine war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
This week, India took a jab at Canada and said that the nation is harboring terrorist leaders. The U.S. has shown massive support for India and says that the relations are 'too important'. To make things worse for Canada, the Canadian Parliament made a glaring error and honored a 98-year-old Nazi war veteran. Listen in to @VikramChandra

