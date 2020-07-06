Hard Reset: Impact of Coronavirus on Education

Schools have been forced to make a shift to digital classrooms amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but is this model effective? Do we have the right modules or tutorials for online education? Are teachers prepared for remote teaching? What about disadvantaged children and families who have no access to smart technologies? Will the lack of brick-and-mortar classrooms have long-lasting consequences for children? Or can online education be an effective alternative in a post-Covid world? Watch the show to find out.