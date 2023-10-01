Guyana's Oil Odyssey: From discovery to global prominence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
The IMF claims that Guyana's GDP grew by 62.3% in 2022, the fastest in the world. In addition to the fact that a third oil field has begun to produce oil, investments in housing, transportation, and human capital development have all contributed to the growth of Guyana's nonoil industry.

