Gun violence survivor recounts ordeal at US House panel hearing on gun violence

Published: Jun 09, 2022, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Lawmakers in US heard heart-wrenching testimony from parents, a 11-year old child and a pediatrician who were all touched by recent mass shootings. 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said she had smeared herself with a friend's blood and played dead.
