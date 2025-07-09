LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 19:00 IST
Gujarat bridge collapse: at least 9 killed after vehicles fall into river
Nine people were killed and several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River after a section of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara collapsed on Wednesday.

