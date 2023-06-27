Growing rates of obesity in adults and children

The World Health Organisation defines overweight and obesity as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. The issue has grown to epidemic proportions; and rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence of overweight or obese children and adolescents aged 5–19 years increased more than four-fold, from 4% to 18% globally. Obesity isn't just a cosmetic concern. It is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems. The latest who projections indicate that at least one in three of the world's adult population is overweight. Almost one in ten of the world's adult population is obese. Additionally, there are over 40 million children under age five who are overweight.