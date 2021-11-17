Grieving families gather at inauguration of COVID-19 victims memorial in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro

Grieving families gathered at the inauguration of a COVID-19 victims memorial in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro, paying homage to their lost loved ones and demanding more help from municipal authorities to provide support for families impacted by the pandemic. Close to 400 people died in the 'mare favela' complex, a grouping of 16 favelas on the outskirts of Rio, where 140,000 people live in communities riden by gang violence, economic uncertainty and the lack of comprehensive health facilities. Here's a report.