Green alternatives could help tackle climate crisis: Study

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Meat and dairy industries have a stronghold in the EU and US Now, a study suggests these powerful lobbies are impeding the progress of greener alternatives which, according to the study by the journal one earth, could really make a difference in tackling the climate crisis.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos