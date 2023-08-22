Greek Ambassador Ioannou welcomes PM Modi's Athens visit, commends India's Mediterranean presence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Greek Ambassador to India, Dimitrios Ioannou, hailed the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Athens on August 25, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Ioannou emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that the last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece took place 40 years ago.

