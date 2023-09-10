GravitasPlus: India's G20 leadership paves the way for multilateral forums | Will the world follow suit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
As G20 President, India has been able to make a transformative impact on the multilateral forum, making it more inclusive than ever before. Explore the key initiatives, global collaborations, and inclusive policies that have marked this historic moment. Will other nations and groupings follow suit in embracing a more inclusive world order?

