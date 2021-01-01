Gravitas: Xi Jinping declares 2020 a triumph

Jan 01, 2021, 01.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On the last day of 2020, China's President Xi Jinping declared a victory over the pandemic. Wuhan - the original epicentre, threw a party. Palki Sharma tells you how China is trying to reframe the narrative of the Wuhan Virus Pandemic.
