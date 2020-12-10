Gravitas: Wuhan Virus: Time to hold China accountable

Dec 10, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
1.5 Million deaths, 400 Million job losses, a $15.8 Trillion setback to the economy later, why are world leader still scared to #MakeChinaPay Countries are inking deals with China instead of holding it accountable for the Wuhan Virus.
