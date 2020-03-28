Gravitas: Wuhan Coronavirus: Chinese firms are selling substandard testing kits

Mar 28, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST)
The Spanish government had to withdraw 9,000 Coronavirus testing kits it had got from China. The kits turned out to be faulty, as they gave an accurate result only 30% of the time. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.