Gravitas: Will Myanmar Army overthrow Suu Kyi govt?

Jan 30, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Myanmar could be on the verge of a coup. The country's powerful military generals are accusing Aung San Suu Kyi's govt of 'rigging' the elections. There's no guarantee the dispute will be solved through legal mechanisms.
Read in App