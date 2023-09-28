Gravitas: Will Biden halt Ukraine aid? The US imposes a deadline for Ukraine to combat corruption

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
US officials have issued a list of "priority reforms" to Ukraine, indicating that future aid may be contingent on Kyiv's compliance. Washington has asked Ukraine to take anti-corruption measures while supporting the war-torn country's goal of joining the European Union.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos