Gravitas: Why you could end up spending more on your next gadget
Mar 03, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Are you planning to buy a gadget soon? You may end up paying more. There is a global shortage of computer chips worldwide. WION's Molly tells you how this shortage is affecting the production of smartphones, consoles and even cars.
