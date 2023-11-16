LIVE TV

Gravitas: Who is killing terrorists in Pakistan?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
24 hours after a close aide of Masood Azhar was killed in Pakistan, 2 Lashkar terrorists were killed in broad daylight. Who is killing these terrorists? Molly Gambhir reports.

