Gravitas: Who is Alex Saab, the Maduro ally Biden gave clemency to?

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman, is at the heart of a high-profile US-Venezuela prisoner swap. A close aide to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Saab has faced charges of money laundering and corruption. His 2020 arrest in Cape Verde and subsequent extradition to the U.S. sparked international debate over his diplomatic status. Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to grant clemency to Saab led to Venezuela releasing several Americans and opposition figures.