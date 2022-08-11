Gravitas: What's quiet quitting? Here's all you need to know about the new workplace trend

Published: Aug 11, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you heard about quiet quitting? It is the new workplace trend. Quiet quitting is about not doing above and beyond what you were hired to do. Is it the perfect mantra for work-life balance? Palki Sharma tells you.
