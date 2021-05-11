Gravitas: What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis?

May 11, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Black Fungus cases are on the rise in India. The infection can cause blindness, even death if it reaches the brain. Who is most likely to get infected? What are the symptoms? Can they be cured? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
