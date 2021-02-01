LIVE TV
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget 2021: How will it affect petrol and diesel prices
Sensex zoomed 2,300 points, Nifty at 14,281 as Dalal Street cheered Budget
Budget 2021: India keeps over Rs 2000 cr for international organisations; BIMSTEC get Rs 25 cr, SAARC Rs 12 cr
Reactions pour in after India unveils Budget 2021
Gravitas: What Budget 2021 does not mention
Feb 01, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Is there enough tax relief for Middle class? Is there enough room to attract foreign companies? How will we diversify supply chains? Why is the hospitality sector unhappy?
Read in App