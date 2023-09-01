Gravitas : 'We want to join India': PoK residents clamour after FIR against Shia cleric

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Large-scale protests have erupted in Gilgit-Baltistan after an FIR was filed against a prominent Shia cleric. The protesters are also threatening authorities about a civil war & merging with India if their demands are not met. Molly Gambhir reports.

