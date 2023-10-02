Gravitas: We need to talk about this: Shouting at children, as damaging as physical abuse?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
A study has found that shouting at children is as damaging as physical or sexual abuse. Parents who shout at their children or call them “stupid” leave their children at greater risk of self-harm, drug use and ending up in jail.

