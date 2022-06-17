Gravitas: Watchdog pulls up Biden administration over Yemen role

Published: Jun 17, 2022
A Congressional watchdog accused the US government of not investigating their role in Yemeni war crimes. Were US weapons used to target civilians in the war? What happened to Joe Biden's promise of ending military assistance? Palki Sharma tells you.
