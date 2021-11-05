Gravitas: Was Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine trial "compromised"?

Nov 05, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Was Pfizer's Wuhan Virus vaccine trial compromised? A whistleblower who worked for the company hired to run the trial spotted several lapses. She was allegedly fired after she sent a complaint to US FDA. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
