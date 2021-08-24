Gravitas: Want a healthier life? Rearrange your platter

Aug 24, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Soup can cut healthy minutes from your life; Candy may be good for you. A study by the University of Michigan reclassifies good food, bad food. It also suggests some small changes you can make to your diet. Palki Sharma tells you all about it.
