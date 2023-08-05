videos
Gravitas: Viral video shows NCC cadets being brutally bashed
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 05, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
A viral video has been released which shows NCC cadets being brutally beaten by a senior cadet. Who is the senior cadet? Who appointed the menace? Molly Gambhir reports.
