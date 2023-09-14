Gravitas: US monitors investigation on officer Auderer | Will Jaahnavi Kandula get justice?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
India has urged the U.S. to carry out a thorough investigation on the Kandula case. U.S. says it's taking the case very seriously. Reports say Officer Auderer has tried to justify his insensitive comments on Kandula's death. What does Auderer have to say? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

