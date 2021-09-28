Gravitas US Edition: Lava from La Palma volcano could reach the Atlantic Ocean

Sep 28, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A volcano on Spain's La Palma Island has erupted after 50 years. It has destroyed more than 400 homes and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App