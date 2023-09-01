Gravitas: Ukraine Fumes as Russian Energy Floods EU; Urges West to Close Sanctions 'loophole'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Ukraine wants the West to close the sanctions 'loophole' that allows countries like India, and China to sell refined goods from Russian crude to Europe. The economic advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleg Ustenko, in an interview with Politico, appealed EU, the UK, and the U.S. to take action. Will the West oblige? Molly Gambhir gets you a report.

