Gravitas: Ukraine claims 6,000 sq km retaken from Russia

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claims his soldiers have retaken 6,000 square kilometres from Russian control. What is the strategic goal behind this Ukrainian blitz? What is the message to Russia and the West? Molly Gambhir tells you.
