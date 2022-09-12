Gravitas: UK lawmakers sing 'God save the King' after 70 years

Sep 12, 2022
Britain is mourning the demise of its monarch & bracing itself for the era of King Charles III. His address to UK's parliament was followed by the recital of 'God save the King'. This anthem has made a comeback after 70 years. Molly Gambhir reports.
