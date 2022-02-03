Gravitas: Top 10 Plastic Polluters in the world

Feb 03, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Coca Cola, PepsiCo & Nestle have been listed as the top 10 plastic polluters in a new report. Their products are being carelessly discarded & are amplifying the plastic pollution crisis. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App