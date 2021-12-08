Gravitas: This 'Suicide Pod' ensures 'painless death' in a minute

Dec 08, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Switzerland has legalised a 'Suicide Machine'. The device promises a 'painless death' within a minute. Assisted Suicide has been legal in the country since 1942. The 'Sarco Pod' is aimed at making the process easier. Palki Sharma has a report.
